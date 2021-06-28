Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 668,035 shares.The stock last traded at $58.85 and had previously closed at $60.59.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $331.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.73 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.19%.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $121,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $199,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,655 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,974 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter worth $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

