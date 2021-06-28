Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of $14.50.

RAD stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $904.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. Rite Aid has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $32.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rite Aid will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RAD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 625.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,696,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,995 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,005,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,402,000 after buying an additional 793,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Rite Aid by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,445,000 after buying an additional 467,260 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,373,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

