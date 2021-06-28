Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins raised their target price on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $78.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BRP will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in BRP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 272,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,609,000 after acquiring an additional 9,701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BRP by 37.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 145,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 39,340 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BRP by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in BRP by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,662 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

