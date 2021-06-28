Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Increased to $485.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its price objective hoisted by Macquarie from $400.00 to $485.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $414.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $426.58.

Roku stock opened at $430.94 on Thursday. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $112.11 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $345.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Roku will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.60, for a total value of $9,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,640,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total transaction of $887,113.17. Insiders have sold a total of 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

