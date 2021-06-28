Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,800,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $410,404,000 after buying an additional 2,948,292 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 639,299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 195,589 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,096,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock opened at $33.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.19.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

