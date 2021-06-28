Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 4,070 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $220,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $229,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Institutional investors own 51.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIBK opened at $43.23 on Monday. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIBK. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

