Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF)

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sagicor Financial (OTCMKTS:SGCFF) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank restated a buy rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sagicor Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Sagicor Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS:SGCFF opened at $5.29 on Friday. Sagicor Financial has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Sagicor Financial Company Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related financial services in the Caribbean and the United States. It operates through Sagicor Jamaica, Sagicor Life, Sagicor Life USA, and Head Office and Other segments. The company offers life and health insurance, property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as annuities and pension administration services.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Sagicor Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sagicor Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.