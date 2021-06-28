Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target to $354.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $354.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $386.34.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $347.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.09.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

