Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Price Target to $52.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Discovery from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America raised Discovery from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Discovery has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.80.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $30.86 on Thursday. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.51.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discovery will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 40.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

