Royale Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $426,682.00 (ROYA)

Royale Finance (CURRENCY:ROYA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One Royale Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000293 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Royale Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and $426,682.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Royale Finance has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00046636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00138921 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.58 or 0.00163990 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000169 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,379.15 or 0.99647782 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,017,979 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Royale Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

