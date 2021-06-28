Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF Announces Final Dividend of $0.43 (ASX:RARI)

Russell Investments Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:RARI) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4293 per share on Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

