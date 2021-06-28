RWWM Inc. Has $103.83 Million Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

RWWM Inc. increased its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,595,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 412,730 shares during the period. The Kraft Heinz accounts for 16.0% of RWWM Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. RWWM Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of The Kraft Heinz worth $103,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 297,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 156,447 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 78,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,683 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Kraft Heinz currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.17.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $8,857,152.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bruno Keller sold 19,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $858,629.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 162,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,562.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KHC opened at $40.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.52.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

