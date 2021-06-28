SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Sold by Saturna Capital CORP

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its position in SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in SailPoint Technologies were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,038,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,572,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,662,000 after buying an additional 765,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 141.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 889,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 521,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 962,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 439,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 126.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 706,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,758,000 after buying an additional 394,541 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE SAIL opened at $52.27 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.34 and a beta of 1.88. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $64.19.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.65, for a total value of $893,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,022,571 shares in the company, valued at $45,657,795.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Bock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,503.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $2,006,750 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SAIL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.07.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service (SaaS) solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

