Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 756.7% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
NYSE SMM traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $5.86. 2,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,347. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile
Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.
Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?
Receive News & Ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.