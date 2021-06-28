Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund (NYSE:SMM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a growth of 756.7% from the May 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NYSE SMM traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $5.86. 2,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,347. Salient Midstream & MLP Fund has a one year low of $3.35 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 171,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 156,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Salient Midstream & MLP Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund Company Profile

Salient Midstream & MLP Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Salient Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including transporting, storing, gathering, processing, distributing, marketing and/or delivering natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil or refined products or coal.

