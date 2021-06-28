Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Short Interest Update

Santo Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:SANP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 1,886.3% from the May 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,446,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santo Mining stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 92,663,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,065,969. Santo Mining has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.03.

Santo Mining Company Profile

Santo Mining Corporation is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and other precious mineral resources in the Dominican Republic. It has claims in the Hispaniola Gold-Copper Back-Arc area. The company was formerly known as Santo Pita Corp. and changed its name to Santo Mining Corp.

