Saturna Capital CORP Takes $246,000 Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DMTK. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DermTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $2,050,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DermTech by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in DermTech in the fourth quarter worth $5,755,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DermTech stock opened at $45.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.55. DermTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.80 and a beta of 0.83.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DMTK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on DermTech in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

In other news, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $514,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,753,371.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,703 shares of company stock valued at $9,794,210. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

