Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys New Position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PD. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PagerDuty news, Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $182,845.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $415,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,497 shares of company stock worth $3,224,321 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on PD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. PagerDuty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of PD stock opened at $45.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

