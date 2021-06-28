Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $203,000 Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 56.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in The Trade Desk by 22.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,263,000 after buying an additional 9,598 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

In related news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total transaction of $19,628,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,632,272.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,974 shares of company stock valued at $49,556,235 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $76.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $650.24. The company has a market cap of $36.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.13 and a twelve month high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of The Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $880.00 to $620.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $749.14.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.