Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC cut its holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 80.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,769 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,009,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,242,000 after acquiring an additional 529,174 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,023,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $309,648,000 after acquiring an additional 133,604 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,072,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,256,000 after acquiring an additional 190,631 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 50.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,901,898 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,639,000 after acquiring an additional 970,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,670,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,751,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

NUAN opened at $54.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.51. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,727.36 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,430,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 36,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,389.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 399,732 shares of company stock valued at $21,031,006. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NUAN shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

Nuance Communications Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.