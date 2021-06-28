Sawtooth Solutions LLC Makes New $232,000 Investment in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

In related news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,629,363.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock valued at $34,460,586 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

FND stock opened at $104.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.23. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $116.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

