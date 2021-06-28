Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 1,008 UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,265 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 490,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,926,000 after acquiring an additional 28,978 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $102,857,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 723.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,645,000 after acquiring an additional 340,249 shares during the period. 76.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNF. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total value of $110,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,902,379.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UniFirst stock opened at $235.51 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $160.70 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.70.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.47 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

