Sawtooth Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,432,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cummins by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Cummins by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Cummins by 818.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Cummins by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.70.

NYSE CMI opened at $240.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.05 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.53.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.