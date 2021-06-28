Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Shares Gap Up to $48.57

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.57, but opened at $50.00. Schnitzer Steel Industries shares last traded at $48.80, with a volume of 1,824 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business had revenue of $600.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

In other news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,940,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $58,139.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

