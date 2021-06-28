Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lifted by Altus Wealth Group LLC

Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,300,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,815,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 781,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,148,000 after purchasing an additional 175,978 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 386,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,343,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 23,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter.

SCHM traded down $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,203. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.69. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.82 and a 1 year high of $79.58.

