Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Stock Holdings Increased by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,038,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,569 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up 2.3% of Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $42,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHH. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHH traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $46.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,374. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.