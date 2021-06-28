Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Down 6.8%

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) dropped 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 25,492 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,322,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.24.

STNG has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.74. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of STNG. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $956,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

