Sei Investments Co. Acquires 1,204 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,066 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $83,850,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 114.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after buying an additional 288,545 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,991,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,163,000 after buying an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Woodward by 117.0% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,262,000 after buying an additional 242,575 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Woodward by 358.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,160,000 after buying an additional 71,774 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WWD stock opened at $123.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.36. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

In related news, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total value of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 8,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $1,000,144.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,755.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,616 shares of company stock valued at $3,359,234. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.57.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

