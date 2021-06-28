Sei Investments Co. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 42.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 130,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 96,065 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 65,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 468,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 57,469 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 191,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $880,000. Institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.02.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,621,517.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.24. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 44.69%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.79%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

