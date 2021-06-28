Sei Investments Co. Has $1.54 Million Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,584 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cloudera during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudera alerts:

CLDR opened at $15.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of -32.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

CLDR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

In other Cloudera news, President Mick Hollison sold 36,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $579,208.78. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 120,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,384.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 14,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $226,160.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,154.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,314 shares of company stock worth $1,894,446 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.