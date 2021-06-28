Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.13. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.25.
About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.
MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.
Further Reading: What is a death cross?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE).
Receive News & Ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.