Sei Investments Co. Purchases New Stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,777,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MYTE opened at $30.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.13. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.94 and a 12-month high of $36.25.

MYTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

