Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,303 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,303 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 137,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 107,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,047 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $12.21. The company has a market cap of $815.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. MRC Global had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.79 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation and top work components, and valve modification services, as well as measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

