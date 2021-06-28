SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $34.33 Average PT from Brokerages

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

SLQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. SelectQuote has a one year low of $15.76 and a one year high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). SelectQuote had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.30 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SelectQuote will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ryan Souan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,790,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in SelectQuote by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 805,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,716,000 after purchasing an additional 404,898 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in SelectQuote by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SelectQuote by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

