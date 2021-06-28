Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) vs. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Critical Comparison

Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sendas Distribuidora $6.99 billion 0.66 $271.21 million N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $85.36 billion 0.36 $1.60 billion $2.58 11.42

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Sendas Distribuidora.

Profitability

This table compares Sendas Distribuidora and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sendas Distribuidora N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1.71% 17.85% 5.49%

Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize pays out 30.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sendas Distribuidora 0 0 0 0 N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1 7 0 0 1.88

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Sendas Distribuidora on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sendas Distribuidora Company Profile

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of April 22, 2021, the company operated 185 stores under the AssaÃ­ banner, as well as 10 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals. The company sells its products through brick-and-mortar stores, as well as through telesales. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

