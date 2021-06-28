Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SQNS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sequans Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sequans Communications from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

NYSE:SQNS opened at $5.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 0.81. Sequans Communications has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. On average, analysts predict that Sequans Communications will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQNS. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 412,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 262,991 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,214,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,416,000 after purchasing an additional 405,724 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications in the first quarter valued at about $816,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sequans Communications by 46.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 129,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 41,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA designs, develops, and supplies cellular semiconductor solutions for massive, broadband, and critical Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers a set of 5G/4G chips and modules for non-smartphone devices.

Further Reading: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.