Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 17.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $116.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $55.66 and a 12-month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $604.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The firm had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSM. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Argus assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.17.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

