Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IVW opened at $71.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $72.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

