SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 32,328 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 653.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,328 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 257.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 112.6% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 652.4% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 24,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 20,969 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 13.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $116.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.88%.

In other news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total value of $1,751,956.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at $986,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

