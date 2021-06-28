SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,205 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,072,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,225,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in American Financial Group by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,836,000 after buying an additional 76,110 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in American Financial Group by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 146,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in American Financial Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. 65.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 20,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.55, for a total value of $2,591,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,509 shares of company stock worth $26,851,585 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFG opened at $126.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.81. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.73 and a 1-year high of $141.25.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $14.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is 23.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.50.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

