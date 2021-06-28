SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 65.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,323,000. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,698,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 951,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,924,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $98.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,096.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total value of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,404,940.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,153 shares of company stock worth $4,156,620 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

