SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.55 Million Stock Position in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 880.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,453 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $3,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 282,239 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,212 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,895 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,291,185 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,162.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SXC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $589.97 million, a P/E ratio of 37.42 and a beta of 1.16. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.24.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 1.17%. Equities research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2,400.00%.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Further Reading: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.