SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 1,390,281 Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) by 174.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,186,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,390,281 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.12% of VEON worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in VEON in the 1st quarter worth $9,055,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 295,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in VEON by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,078,106 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,988,000 after acquiring an additional 243,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 19.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VEON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VEON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.98.

Shares of VEON opened at $1.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.77. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. VEON Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. VEON had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VEON Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About VEON

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

