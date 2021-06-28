SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 160,242 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in ENI by 4.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in ENI by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ENI by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ENI by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,065 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ENI by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period.

Shares of E stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $26.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.5813 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from ENI’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.28. ENI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on E shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

