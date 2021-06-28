Shaw Communications (SJR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Shaw Communications to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

SJR stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.30. Shaw Communications has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $30.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.0788 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Shaw Communications’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.36.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.