Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,650 ($34.62) price target on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,971 ($38.82) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,414.29 ($31.54).

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,415 ($31.55) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £8.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.82. Bunzl has a one year low of GBX 2,118 ($27.67) and a one year high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,329.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07.

In related news, insider Richard Howes sold 19,383 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,456 ($32.09), for a total transaction of £476,046.48 ($621,957.77). Also, insider Frank van Zanten sold 964 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,315 ($30.25), for a total transaction of £22,316.60 ($29,156.78). Insiders sold a total of 29,867 shares of company stock valued at $72,531,988 over the last three months.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

