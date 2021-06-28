Short Interest in 88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) Grows By 563.5%

88 Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:EEENF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,188,800 shares, a growth of 563.5% from the May 31st total of 631,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,031,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EEENF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.02. 176,136,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,947,250. 88 Energy has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

About 88 Energy

88 Energy Limited engages in the exploration of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 59% working interest in the Icewine project, which covers an area of approximately 231,000 acres located in North Slope of Alaska, the United States. It also holds a 100% working interest in the Yukon Gold leases covering an area of approximately 15,235 acres located on the eastern border of the Central North Slope of Alaska.

