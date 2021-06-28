Short Interest in adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Rises By 584.0%

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 584.0% from the May 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas during the first quarter worth $179,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of adidas by 1.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of adidas by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its position in shares of adidas by 11.7% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 11,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of adidas by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get adidas alerts:

ADDYY traded up $9.73 during trading on Monday, hitting $185.02. 98,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. adidas has a 1 year low of $129.08 and a 1 year high of $186.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.88 and a beta of 0.84.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.50. adidas had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that adidas will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $1.7749 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. adidas’s payout ratio is currently 105.69%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADDYY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of adidas in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. adidas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

Read More: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.