Short Interest in AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) Increases By 975.3%

AVVAA World Health Care Products, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVVH) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, an increase of 975.3% from the May 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,703,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AVVH traded down 0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 0.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,095,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,647,832. AVVAA World Health Care Products has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.10.
AVVAA World Health Care Products Company Profile
Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVVAA World Health Care Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.