Short Interest in Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Declines By 83.5%

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the May 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,303,650,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
ECEZ stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,550,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,933,594. Ecosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.
Ecosciences Company Profile
