Short Interest in Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) Declines By 83.5%

Ecosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECEZ) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decline of 83.5% from the May 31st total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,303,650,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECEZ stock traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,550,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,933,594. Ecosciences has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.01.

Get Ecosciences alerts:

Ecosciences Company Profile

Ecosciences, Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of environmentally focused wastewater products to food and sanitation industries, as well as residential consumers in the United States and internationally. It produces organic tablets and powders to be used regularly and in lieu of harmful chemical cleaning products in grease trap and septic tank systems.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Ecosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.