Short Interest in Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) Expands By 1,100.0%

Elemental Royalties Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEMF) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELEMF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.15. 35,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,552. Elemental Royalties has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18.

Get Elemental Royalties alerts:

About Elemental Royalties

Elemental Royalties Corp., a gold-focused royalty company, engages in the evaluation and acquisition of royalties. It has a portfolio of nine royalties in Chile, Western Australia, Kenya, Mexico, and Burkina Faso. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Elemental Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elemental Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.