Short Interest in Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Drops By 96.7%

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the May 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ionic Brands in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS IONKF traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13. Ionic Brands has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.38.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

